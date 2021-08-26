Stoke City are in the market for some more signings before the end of the transfer window.

Stoke City have made a strong start to the season but have a couple of deals brewing right now, as per a report by Stoke On Trent Live.

Their boss, Michael O’Neill, would like to bring in another right-back and striker if possible.

Stoke On Trent Live say that O’Neill has hinted that any new additions are more likely to be on loan.

Read: Free agent eyed by Stoke City handed new trial

Quotes

He has said: “There’s always things bubbling. Whether they get to boiling point or not we’ll have to wait and see.

“There’s one or two things we’re looking at but if nothing happens between now and then we’re obviously pleased with the squad that we have.”

Busy summer

It has been a busy summer for the Staffordshire side and they have made some solid signings so far such as Sam Surridge, Romain Sawyers, Mario Vrancic, Ben Wilmot and Jack Bonham.

They have also let 15 players head out the exit door over recent months.

Stoke haven’t finished their recruitment just yet and would ideally like cover and competition for Tommy Smith at right-back.

Read: Stoke City stance on QPR man revealed

Targets

Former Huddersfield Town man Demearco Duhaney is currently on trial, as per Stoke On Trent Live, but it is yet to be known whether he will sign.

Another striker is also on O’Neill’s agenda to add more competition and depth at the top end of the pitch.