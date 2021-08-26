Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass has said it will take ‘quite a bit’ of money to sign Huddersfield Town-linked Lewis Ferguson, as per a report by the Scotsman.

Aberdeen’s midfielder has recently been called into the Scotland squad.

Ferguson, who is 22-years-old, has been linked with Championship side Huddersfield over recent days, as reported by The Sun.

The Terriers could see him as an ideal replacement for Lewis O’Brien, who they face a battle to keep before the end of the transfer window.

Read: Huddersfield receive boost in pursuit of Premier League central midfielder

‘If he was agitating for a move…’

When asked about his Scotland call-up, Aberdeen boss Glass has said: “That is what earns you recognition and what caught Steve Clarke’s eye. If he was agitating for a move he wouldn’t be in the Scotland squad and I’m delighted he got his reward for his professionalism and quality.”

He added: “We want him here. To get him away is going to take quite a bit, clubs know that.

“Our players are attractive. The club is in a strong position, looking to build as successful a season as we can.”

Read: Player released by Huddersfield Town on trial with Championship side



Key player

Ferguson was snapped up by Aberdeen in 2018 having previously been on the books at Rangers and Hamilton Academical.

He has since established himself as a key player for the Dons and has made 132 appearances for them in all competitions, chipping in with 24 goals.

Huddersfield have become the latest club to be linked with a move for him in this transfer window but will need to fork out a decent-sized transfer fee if they are serious about landing him.