Millwall boos Gary Rowett thinks his side need a defensive addition in the final week of the summer transfer window.

Millwall currently sit in 21st-place of the Championship table. They’ve endured a torrid start to the new campaign having picked up just two points from their opening four games, conceding seven in the process.

The Lions though have made some keen signings in the summer with the likes of George Saville joining, and Scott Malone making his stay permanent too.

But speaking to News at Den, Rowett says his side could do with bolstering their defence and his attack too, before the window slams shut on August 31st:

“I think that’s an area [defence] we probably need to strengthen, certainly short-term,” Rowett said.

“It’s something we’re looking at and the forward option is something we’ve spoken about previously. We still want to try to bring a player in there.

“Again, we need to balance things off to bring one in, so to bring two in means a little bit more work. But it’s something we’re looking at.”

Millwall’s leaky defence

Millwall have proved defensively shrewd under Rowett over the past seasons-and-a-half but this time round, in Rowett’s third at the helm, they look a bit shaky.

The usual likes of Jake Cooper and Murray Wallace have featured in a back five, with Arsenal loanee Daniel Ballard slotting into the defence as well.

But the Lions have struggled so far and in fairness, they’ve had a tough start to the season with fixtures against some of the league’s high-flyers in QPR, Fulham and Cardiff City.

Nevertheless, many were hoping for Millwall to be pushing for a top-six spot in Rowett’s third semester in charge but so far, so bad for the Lions boss – a defensive addition in the final days of the window could help turn the tide but it’s still a long season, and Millwall have plenty of time to climb up the table.