Altrincham have completed the signing of ex-Bolton Wanderers and Hartlepool United defender Joe Bunney.

The National League have decided to hand him a contract for the new season, as announced by their official club website.

Bunney, who is 27-years-old, has been available as a free agent having last played for Grimsby Town in League Two last season.

He has spent time on trial with Altrincham over recent times and they have now decided to snap him up.

Versatile defender

Bunney can play in a variety of different positions and will be a handy player for Alty.

He spent five years with Rochdale from 2013 to 2018 before moving to Northampton Town for a couple of seasons.

Bolton then snapped him up for the 2019/20 season after they slipped out of the Championship and he made a couple of League One appearances for the Trotters that year.

Past few years

Bunney parted company with Bolton after just 12 months on the books there and subsequently dropped down the leagues to join Matlock Town.

Hartlepool then signed him in November and he spent a few months with the Pools in the National League last term, playing eight times in all competitions under Dave Challinor.

Bunney moved back into the Football League in January and spent the second-half of the campaign with Grimsby.

New home

He is now back in the North West with Altrincham and will be pleased to have found a new club.