Aston Villa youngster Cameron Archer is wanted by ‘several’ Championship sides on loan, having netted a hat-trick iv Barrow in the Carabao Cup this week.

Archer, 19, has only a handful of EFL Cup and FA Cup appearances to his name for Aston Villa.

He netted his first goal for the Villa in last season’s FA Cup but on Tuesday night, he put three past League Two side Barrow as his side cruised to a 6-0 victory.

Now, Daily Mail are claiming that his goal-scoring showing in midweek has put several Championship clubs on ‘red alert’, with clubs looking into a potential loan deal for the Englishman.

The same report also goes on to mention how he cod be in line for a new deal at Villa Park, with just one year left on his current contract.

Villa braced for loan offers

Daily Mail say that Villa are bracing themselves for loan offers in the final days of the transfer window, but offer no indication as to which Championship clubs might be interested in the attacker.

He’s yet to make his league debut for Villa but spent last season on loan with National League side Solihull Moors. He featured 26 times in the league and scored four goals but ended the season playing as a rotational player, playing in the final few minutes of games.

A Championship loan could make or break Archer and as the window nears its August 31st closure, we could see some clubs put an offer on the table to take Archer on loan for the remainder of the season.