Wigan Athletic owner Talal Al Hammad has sent a message to Jack Wilshere on Twitter.

Wigan Athletic’s chief has said the ex-Premier League midfielder is ‘most welcome’ to join the Latics (see tweet below).

Wilshere, who is 29-years-old, is currently a free agent.

He last played for Bournemouth in the Championship last season but was released at the end of June.

The England international made 17 appearances for the Cherries in all competitions and chipped in with two goals.

Wilshere is still yet to find a home with the new campaign underway now.

Time at Arsenal

He has struggled with injuries throughout his career but there is no doubting his quality.

Wilshere made his name at Arsenal and went on to play 197 games for the Gunners in all competitions, chipping in with 14 goals.

He also had a loan spell away at Wigan’s rivals Bolton Wanderers during the 2009/10 season in the Premier League.

Recent years

Wilshere cut ties with Arsenal in 2018 and spent three years on the books at West Ham United.

However, he only managed to make 19 appearances during that time for the Hammers.

What next?

Wilshere proved his fitness last season at Bournemouth but no club has taken a gamble on him.

Wigan’s owner Al Hammad has sent him a tongue in cheek tweet on social media so will the former top flight man fancy a League One promotion push?