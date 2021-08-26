Charlton Athletic have had a bid rejected by Gillingham for midfielder Kyle Dempsey.

Charlton Athletic have seen an offer of £200,000 rebuffed by their fellow League One side, according to a report by Football Insider.

Dempsey, who is 25-years-old, has been a key player for Gillingham since joining them in August last year.

He made 44 appearances in all competitions for Steve Evans’ side last season and chipped in with eight goals.

The Cumbrian midfielder has since played in all go the Gills’ games in the new campaign.

Prior to his move to Kent, Dempsey had played for Carlisle United, Huddersfield Town, Fleetwood Town and Peterborough United.

He has emerged on Charlton’s radar late in the transfer window but they have seen their first bid turned down.

Here is what their fans have been saying on Twitter about their new transfer target-

