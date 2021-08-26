West Brom came thudding back down to the Sky Bet Championship after a disappointing Premier League campaign last season.

West Brom fans have seen much change ahead of this season, the biggest being the arrival of new head coach Valerian Ismael.

Under Ismael’s stewardship, the Baggies have been transformed into an attacking outfit of some poise in this season’s Championship.

Last night it was a chance to move away from league football and instead partake in the Carabao Cup against Arsenal.

Ismael’s West Brom side contained six players making their debuts, five of them teenagers.

It wasn’t a pleasant experience for West Brom and their fans as they suffered a 6-0 drubbing at The Hawthorns.

Arsenal put the home side to the sword, scoring three goals in each half with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leading the way with a hat-trick.

Here are three West Brom players who didn’t perform up to scratch in Ismael’s much-changed side.

Saul Shotton – WhoScored rating 5.11

It was a baptism of fire for Under-23s youngster Shotton who made the step up in class to face an Arsenal side bristling with attacking talent.

A centre-back for the Under-23s, the former Bury youngster was fielded by Ismael on the right-hand side of a back three.

Pressed back by a rampant Gunners side, Shotton saw limited (2.2%) possession and only completed 13 of his 19 passes (68% accuracy). He did win both his headed contests but only made one tackle and one clearance.

It was a night to forget for the young defender.

Quevin De Castro – WhoScored rating 5.34

De Castro was another youngster from the Under-23s pressed into action tonight.

The 20-year-old midfielder, like Shotton, suffered as Arsenal ran roughshod over them at every opportunity.

Limited possession (34 touches/2.2%) meant that he didn’t make an impact on the night. He completed 14 of his 19 passes (74% accuracy) and completed just one of his three dribble attempts.

Like Saul Shotton, De Castro is another who is best putting this game behind him.

Adam Reach – WhoScored rating 5.48

Whereas youth and inexperience excuse both Shotton and De Castro, Adam Reach cannot claim either of those as his defence.

The former Middlesbrough and Sheffield Wednesday man played out of position as a left-sided defender. He didn’t have much of an effect on the game for the Baggies.

Reach saw a decent amount of possession (46 touches/3.6%) but failed to make an impact, completing 17 of his 27 passes (63% accuracy). He did make one shot but it was woefully off target.

A disappointing performance for the 28-year-old. It will be one he’ll want to put right when West Brom get back to league action.

Data derived from the West Bromwich Albion vs Arsenal match page on the WhoScored website