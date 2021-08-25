Blackburn Rovers were a side that struggled for consistency in last season’s Sky Bet Championship campaign.

Blackburn fans saw their side fighting below the table’s halfway point – they ended up finishing 15th.

Tony Mowbray is looking to sort those problems out and has been busy in the current transfer window. He’s focused on youth and flair, bringing in Leighton Clarkson (Liverpool) and Ian Poveda (Leeds United).

Sharpe – Rovers looking to land Seagulls’ duo

Now the Lancashire Telegraph’s Rich Sharpe says that they are going back to the Premier League to land Brighton duo Reda Khadra and Jan Paul van Hecke.

Sharpe says that Khadra “will travel to East Lancashire for a second time to wrap up the deal ahead of next Tuesday’s deadline.” This comes after rehabilitation for a minor ankle issue.

On van Hecke, Sharpe adds that Khadra could be joined by his teammate adding that there’s “a deal for central defender Jan Paul van Hecke being worked on.”

Reda Khadra and Jan Paul van Hecke – insight

Khadra is a 20-year-old winger of German-Lebanese background. He joined the Seagulls in October 2020 from Borussia Dortmund’s youth set-up.

The three-cap Germany Under-18 international made his Premier League bow for Brighton with a cameo appearance from the bench against Manchester City last season.

He’s scored three goals and provided two assists for the Under-23s in the Premier League 2 competition.

21-year-old van Hecke was signed by Brighton from NAC Breda in September 2020. He spent last season on loan at Eredivisie side Heerenveen.

During that spell in Holland’s top-tier competition, van Hecke made 28 appearances, scoring one goal and providing one assist. A temporary return to Holland was mooted but not completed.

He is yet to make his debut for Brighton.

Thoughts?

Blackburn need to perform much better than last season – that much is clear.

Tony Mowbray looks to be assembling a youthful, pacy side with the loan additions of Poveda and Clarkson with Khadra likely to be added to that cohort.

Bringing in rated young centre-back Hecke would fill up four of Rovers’ permitted five loan slots but it could be a move that pays off for the Ewood Park outfit.

Blackburn currently sit in 9th place in the league. They face a trip to The Riverside to face Middlesbrough this coming weekend.