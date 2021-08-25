Middlesbrough are looking to bolster their attacking ranks with the signing of Andraz Sporar from Sporting Lisbon, although the deal may have hit a snag, according to A Bola.

Middlesbrough currently have Uche Ikpeazu and Chuba Akpom at their disposal but manager Neil Warnock is looking for a new striker. The latter is expected to depart, with former club PAOK the most likely destination and so Warnock is clambering to get a deal over the line for Sporar.

Sporar has now passed his medical with the Teessiders and looked to be edging closer to finalising the move. However, reports in Portugal state that the Slovenian striker is not prepared to take a wage cut to join the Championship side.

He currently earns £20,000 a week and this could be out of Middlesbrough’s price range. The deal is an initial loan with an option to buy for a reported €8.5 million. The permanent purchase would be mandatory if Boro achieve promotion and Sporar scores 15 goals.

His wage demands are holding up proceedings, but Teesside Live report that Middlesbrough are still hopeful they can get the deal completed despite the stumbling block.

Thoughts

The signing of Uche Ikpeazu on a cut-price deal looks to be a shrewd bit of business, but Warnock admitted himself that he saw the Ugandan as a second or third choice. Therefore the veteran Boro boss wants someone to go straight into the first-team and make an impact. Sporar looks to be that man.

The Sporting striker’s wage demands looks an easy enough hurdle to overcome. He is an experienced striker who has played in top divisions in European football and has played in the Europa League, Champions League and is 28-time international.

Therefore, it is a no brainer that Middlesbrough should look to sign the player even with the player’s wage demands.