Bournemouth attacker Junior Stanislas is set to spend “a few weeks” on the sidelines, it has been revealed.

Bournemouth drew 2-2 with Blackpool at the weekend, dropping three points after initially taking a 2-0 lead.

While the Tangerines’ comeback came as a blow to the Cherries, a first-half injury to Junior Stanislas also dealt Scott Parker’s side a blow.

The winger was forced off after just 16 minutes after assisting Dominic Solanke’s opening goal, making way for summer signing Emiliano Marcondes.

Now, speaking with BBC Radio Solent (quotes via Bournemouth Daily Echo), Bournemouth boss Parker has confirmed that Stanislas is set for “a few weeks” on the sidelines with a hamstring problem.

Here’s what he had to say:

“He felt his hamstring. He will probably be a few weeks to be fair.

“He just felt a twinge in his hamstring.

“It’s disappointing obviously because in this situation we’re pushing and pushing because we need our players out there, in terms of the ones that can bring quality onto the pitch and Junior is certainly one of them.”

Now, with Stanislas sidelined for the time being, it awaits to be seen if the 31-year-old can recover smoothly and make his return to action when back to full fitness.

Who could come in for Stanislas?

With the former West Ham man set for a stint on the sidelines, Scott Parker has options available to him in place of Stanislas.

While his natural role is on the left-wing, young star Jaidon Anthony has starred in that role this season, meaning Stanislas’ appearances have come in attacking midfield and on the right-wing.

Emiliano Marcondes could well reassume his spot as a starting playmaker, while David Brooks will likely continue to hold down the starting spot on the right-hand side.