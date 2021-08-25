Shrewsbury Town have seen a £150,000 bid for Rochdale midfielder Aaron Morley rejected, according to reports.

Shrewsbury Town are in need of further options in central midfield, with Khanya Leshabela, Josh Vela and David Davis the only natural options available in the middle of the park as it stands.

Now, it has emerged that the Shrews have made an effort to bring Aaron Morley to New Meadow.

As reported by Football Insider, Shrewsbury lodged a bid of £150,000 to try and bring the Rochdale ace in before the end of the month.

However, the League Two side have knocked back the bid for the 21-year-old, who has a year remaining on his contract with the Dale.

It remains unknown as to whether or not Salop will return with a fresh bid for Morley, so it will be interesting to see how the situation develops as we enter the final stages of the summer window.

A highly-regarded talent

Since making his way through the club’s youth academy, Morley has emerged as a top talent for Rochdale.

Able to operate as a central midfielder or slightly deeper or further forward, the youngster looks to dictate play from deep, often looking to pick out teammates in attacking positions to progress the attack.

Morley isn’t afraid to get stuck in when required either, making him a solid option in the middle of the park.

Entering the final year of his deal

As per Transfermarkt, Morley’s deal expires at the end of the current season.

Rochdale will surely be determined to hold onto their academy graduate as they look to bounce back from relegation, so it awaits to be seen how Shrewsbury’s rumoured pursuit pans out.