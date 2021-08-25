Charlton Athletic have had a £200,000 bid for Gillingham midfielder Kyle Dempsey rejected, according to a report by Football Insider.

Charlton Athletic are keen to sign the Gills star but have seen their first offer rebuffed by their fellow League One side.

Dempsey, who is 25-years-old, is under contract with Steve Evans’ side until the end of this season.

He joined them in August last year and scored eight goals in 44 games in all competitions last term.

What would he offer to Charlton if they got him?

Charlton need bodies through the door before the transfer deadline next week and Dempsey would be a great addition to the London club.

He has proven his worth in League One over the past 12 months and would give the Addicks some serious competition in the middle of the park.

According to WhoScored, he has made 30.5 passes per game so far this season which is the most out of any of Gillingham’s players.

Will the Addicks go in with another bid?

Nigel Adkins’ side will need to cough up more money if they are to lure Dempsey to the Valley.

Charlton are spending cash this summer and have forked out transfer fees (i.e paid for Jayden Stockley and Charlie Kirk) unlike many other EFL clubs who are solely opting for free transfers and loans.

They have been patient with their recruitment so far but are expected to be busy over the coming days.

Gillingham won’t want to lose Dempsey, especially to a league rival, and would only let him go if the price was right.

Other spells

Dempsey is from Cumbria and has also played for the likes of Carlisle United, Huddersfield Town and Fleetwood Town in the past.

It is unknown whether Charlton are going in with a second bid.