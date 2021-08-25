Middlesbrough look to be out of the running to sign Heerenveen winger Mitchell van Bergen, according to Football Insider.

Middlesbrough were ‘on the verge’ of securing the move, after entering into advanced talks with the player’s representatives. He had played his final game for Heerenveen and it looked increasingly likely his next club would be Middlesbrough.

However, the report states that Ligue 1 side Stade Reims have now hijacked the move. The player’s preferred choice would be a switch to the French top division as opposed to making the move to the Championship. A fee has been agreed between Stade Reims and Heerenveen as the transfer edges closer.

A huge blow for Middlesbrough

Neil Warnock’s side are light in numbers in wide areas and the acquisition of van Bergen would have provided a huge boost. He boasts top flight experience in Eredivisie and would not only be a long-term option given his tender age of 21, but he would have presumably slotted straight into the first-team picture too.

At present, they have Isaiah Jones and Djed Spence out wide, although Duncan Watmore, Sammy Ameobi, and Marcus Browne are likely to come back into the equation after injury. But with injuries causing issues, Warnock is looking to bolster his options out wide before transfer deadline day.

Who have Middlesbrough signed so far?

Middlesbrough have made nine signings so far this summer. Joe Lumley and Luke Daniels have filled the two vacant goalkeeping roles; Sol Bamba and Lee Peltier will provide experience at the back; big money signing Martin Payero joins Matt Crooks as new midfield acquisitions; whilst there are new signings up front with Sammy Ameobi, Uche Ikpeazu, and Toyosi Olusanya.