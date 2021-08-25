Sheffield Wednesday loanee Lewis Wing has spoken to Yorkshire Live about his potential future at Hillsborough, stating that he would ‘definitely’ be interested in a permanent switch.

Sheffield Wednesday snapped up the Middlesbrough midfielder on a season-long loan, after being seen as surplus to requirements at the Championship side. Wing had suitors in the second tier but opted instead to drop down a division to play for the Owls.

He has started the season promisingly and has played in all four of Darren Moore’s sides games so far.

When asked whether he would be interested in a making his loan deal permanent at the end of the season, the 26-year-old responded positively to the proposition.

“Definitely,” he said.

“Sheffield Wednesday is a massive club. I am really enjoying it here. The club is looking to go back up and in the right direction so I think it (permanent transfer) could be a big possibility.”

He went on to say that Wednesday did attempt to sign Wing permanently, but all parties had to settle for a loan deal.

“When I was speaking to the gaffer in the summer, we were trying to get it on a permanent basis. For whatever reason, we had to do a loan.”

He admitted that he didn’t know what was happening with his career at his parent club Middlesbrough, but assured fans of his loan side that his concentration is firmly on Sheffield Wednesday.