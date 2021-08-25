Sheffield Wednesday loanee Lewis Wing ‘definitely’ interested in permanent switch
Sheffield Wednesday loanee Lewis Wing has spoken to Yorkshire Live about his potential future at Hillsborough, stating that he would ‘definitely’ be interested in a permanent switch.
Sheffield Wednesday snapped up the Middlesbrough midfielder on a season-long loan, after being seen as surplus to requirements at the Championship side. Wing had suitors in the second tier but opted instead to drop down a division to play for the Owls.
He has started the season promisingly and has played in all four of Darren Moore’s sides games so far.
When asked whether he would be interested in a making his loan deal permanent at the end of the season, the 26-year-old responded positively to the proposition.
“Definitely,” he said.
“Sheffield Wednesday is a massive club. I am really enjoying it here. The club is looking to go back up and in the right direction so I think it (permanent transfer) could be a big possibility.”
He went on to say that Wednesday did attempt to sign Wing permanently, but all parties had to settle for a loan deal.
“When I was speaking to the gaffer in the summer, we were trying to get it on a permanent basis. For whatever reason, we had to do a loan.”
He admitted that he didn’t know what was happening with his career at his parent club Middlesbrough, but assured fans of his loan side that his concentration is firmly on Sheffield Wednesday.
“I don’t know what the future holds. Boro made me sign a one-year extension before I came here.
“It is all up in the air at the minute but I am focusing on Sheffield Wednesday.”
Thoughts
At Middlesbrough, Wing is down the pecking order in the centre of the park with the likes of Jonny Howson, Paddy McNair, Sam Morsy, Marcus Tavernier, Martin Payero, and Matt Crooks ahead of him. It is likely Neil Warnock will move the midfielder on next summer and Sheffield Wednesday looks to be a perfect fit.
If Boro’s valuation is met I could certainly see Wing departing the Riverside for the Owls in the not too distant future given his enthusiasm and his start to the season.