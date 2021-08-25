Reading have been dealt a hefty injury blow, with reports stating defender Tom McIntyre is set for three months out.

Reading appear to have suffered another injury blow, with Berkshire Live stating McIntyre is set for the lengthy stint out.

The 22-year-old was forced off just before the hour mark of the Royals’ 2-1 loss to Coventry City, making way for Tom Holmes. He was forced off after picking up a foot injury and now, the severity of the injury has emerged.

It is said that McIntyre will likely be out the much of the remainder of the year, further limiting Veljko Paunovic’s defensive options.

When suffering the injury, McIntyre was filling in at left-back, with Andy Yiadom moving over to the left-hand side in his absence.

Now, youngster Ethan Bristow, who has been deployed further forward on the left-wing this season, is now the only natural left-back on the books with Reading.

What now for Reading?

With McIntyre set for an extended spell out and young Bristow their only natural option at left-back, a new addition in the role should be Paunovic’s priority.

Their ongoing EFL transfer embargo will be an obstacle in the hunt for a new left-back, so it will be interesting who they can bring in if anyone. A move for a free agent could be wisest, given that one could come in for nothing and a deal could be done outside the transfer window, which slams shut at the end of the month.