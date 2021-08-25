Middlesbrough are pursuing a deal for Zulte Waregem forward Jean-Luc Dompe, with reports stating a €2m bid has been rejected by the Belgian side.

Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock is looking to further bolster his options out wide before the window slams shut at the end of the month.

Following the summer departures of Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Marvin Johnson, youngsters Djed Spence and Isaiah Jones have been deployed out wide, with Marcus Tavernier, Marcus Browne and Duncan Watmore all currently sidelined.

With Warnock eyeing wing additions, Frenchman Jean-Luc Dompe has emerged as a target for Boro.

RMC Sport states a bid of €2m has been knocked back, but Zulte Waregem are open to letting Dompe depart.

Given that the Arpajon-born winger has only every played in either France or Belgium, there may be little known about the player among Middlesbrough fans.

To give supporters a taste of what reported target Dompe could have to offer Warnock’s side, take a look at him in action here: