72Column is a brand new addition to The72’s content output, where we discuss, debate and dissect major talking points within the English Football League.

West Brom’s new no.9?

Alan Nixon revealed earlier this morning that Norwich City striker Jordan Hugill is set to join West Brom on loan.

The Englishman scored four goals and featured 321 times in the Championship for the Canaries last season, playing a back-up role to Teemu Pukki as his side won the second-tier crown for a second time in three seasons.

He’s been closely linked with a move away from Carrow Road this summer with Nottingham Forest looking to be in pole position to sign him at one point, but it looks like the Baggies will seal this particular deal.

West Brom. Loan for Jordan Hugill at Norwich. On. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) August 25, 2021

Valerien Ismael’s side are the highest scorers in the Championship after four games and 11 goals. Hugill has proven himself in this division before with the likes of Preston and QPR and will certainly add some firepower to the Baggies’ front-line, with the likes of Karlan Grant yet to really get up and running this season.

A new Stoke City

The Potters have that famous tagline, ‘Tuesday nights at Stoke’ where the wind is blowing and the football is turgid but no more – Michael O’Neill has brought about a new philosophy and a new-look Stoke City.

His side have come out of a busy summer in which they were frantically shedding weight off their wage bill, claiming 10 points from their opening four games to sit in 3rd-place behind only West Brom and Fulham on goal difference.

The club has played some fine football so far this season and it’s a stark contrast to their football of old. O’Neill has brought Stoke into the contemporary era and they’ll definitely be one to watch this season.

Millwall’s miserable start

Gary Rowett entering his third season at the helm was largely expected to kick-on and put together a genuine play-off push this time round.

But again, spending has been limited in the summer months and Millwall look to be back-tracking from their initial 8th-place finish under Rowett during the 2019/20 campaign.

After four games of the season they sit precariously in 21st with just two points to their name. Rowett is no stranger to the axe and Millwall no stranger to League One, but after all the hard work put in place during his tenure it’d be a real shame to see it all fall apart so emphatically this time round.

It’s still early days of course, but Millwall look as though they could struggle this season.