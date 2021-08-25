Hull City look set to sign Sheffield United striker Tyler Smith by the weekend, as per The Sun’s Alan Nixon.

Smith, 22, has been closely linked with Hull City of late. The Sheffield United man has spent the last few seasons out on loan with the likes of Bristol Rovers, Rochdale and last season Swindon Town but now he looks set to join the Blades’ Championship rivals Hull.

Nixon tweeted earlier this morning:

Hull. Tyler Smith move from Sheff U now moving in a positive direction. Should get done by weekend. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) August 25, 2021

There’s nothing to confirm whether it’d be a loan or a permanent move but previous tweets from Nixon has indicated that the move would be a permanent one, saying that Smith ‘wants to go’:

Nothing is ever ‘deffo’ … but the clubs have been working on a way to make it happen … and the player wants to go. https://t.co/suOHxKWkeD — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) August 23, 2021

Hull’s striker woes resolved?

Smith is still a very unproven name.

He was at one point a promising youngster in the Blades set up but he’s never really kicked on with any of his loan clubs.

Last time round with Swindon was arguably his best showing to date with seven goals in his 23 League One appearances, and doing so with what was a struggling side in the third-tier bodes well for the Englishman.

Grant McCann’s side have lost their last three in the Championship after winning their opening day game emphatically v Preston, and have failed to find the back of the net in their last three as well.

Names like Josh Magennis need to be firing for Hull if they’re to stand a chance at survival and Smith’s arrival will no doubt be benefit to McCann’s attack, but whether he alone can give Hull the goals they need to beat the drop remains to be seen.