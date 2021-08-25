Bristol City are no longer looking to bring Rotherham United striker Michael Smith to Ashton Gate, according to reports.

Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson is keen to add another striker to his ranks before the summer window slams shut at the end of the month.

Accrington Stanley star Dion Charles is one of the forwards most recently linked with a move to the Robins, while Rotherham United man Michael Smith was mentioned as a target last month.

However, as per a report from Bristol Live, Smith is no longer on Pearson’s radar.

The report states that Bristol City have moved on from Smith as they look at players with a “higher ceiling”.

With Smith no longer on the Robins’ list of potential striker signings, it will be interesting to see who, if anyone, comes in at Ashton Gate, with the end of the window now just a matter of days away.

Bristol City’s current options at striker

As it stands, Pearson’s go-to option upfront has been Chris Martin, who has started every Championship game so far. In the process, he has managed two goals and one assist.

Youngster Antoine Semenyo and Nahki Wells are also options at striker, but another body in their attacking ranks wouldn’t go amiss.

Last season, the Robins managed 46 goals in as many Championship games, so a new talisman is needed at Ashton Gate, especially after Famara Diedhiou’s departure earlier this summer.