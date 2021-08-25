Fulham have enjoyed a fine start to the new season – but will we see anymore transfer activity from the London club?

Marco Silva’s side currently sit top of the Championship table, ahead of both West Brom and Stoke City on goal difference with all three sides tied on 10 points.

The Whites have made some promising signings in the summer in Paulo Gazzaniga, Harry Wilson and Rodrigo Muniz, but here we look at two areas where the club should look to bolster before deadline day.

Striker

Despite having arguably the most prolific Championship striker in Aleksandar Mitrovic and newboy Muniz, Silva could still do with another proven name up front.

Should Mitrovic become injured then it’ll present a host of problems for Fulham with Ivan Cavaleiro or Bobby Decordova-Reid probably the next best options to fill that lone striker role.

Jay Stansfield is available and scored in last night’s win v Fulham. The 18-year-old though didn’t feature at all in the Premier League last season and hasn’t featured in the Championship this time round – he made one Championship appearance in the 2019/20 campaign.

Attacking midfield

Fulham have a new hero in Fabio Carvalho. The 18-year-old has scored in his last three Championship outings and looks to be a real asset to the team after his breakthrough at the end of the last Premier League season.

He’s filled the no.10 role well but again, Silva is fairly light in numbers there – Reid is an option and a good one at that, and Wilson too, though he seems to be preferred on the left.

Silva really does have quality and a decent amount of depth in all positions but up front and in behind, one or two more quality and prove names wouldn’t go amiss as they vie for yet another immediate return to the top flight.