QPR boss Mark Warburton is hopeful that Jordy de Wijs is fit for Saturday’s Championship game v Coventry City.

De Wijs, 26, joined QPR on loan in January. He impressed in his first half-season with the club, featuring nine times in the Championship and scoring once before signing permanently from Hull City in the summer.

He’s very much become a part of Warburton’s starting line up in west London but was left out of the side that beat Oxford United in the Carabao Cup last night, and was hauled off at half-time v Barnsley last Saturday.

Speaking to West London Sport on his injury situation, Warburton said:

“Hopefully it’s just bruising. He’ll be in (for training) and we’ll just see where we are for the weekend.

“We wanted to get to the international break and recharge. I hope very much we won’t have too many injuries at the weekend.”

QPR have had one or two injuries to contend of late – Warburton named only four substitutes on his bench v Oxford last night and claims that illness has swept through his side, with the likes of Sam McCallum having missed the start of the campaign.

“We had a bit of a sickness bug. We lost Sam (McCallum) and a few others,” Warburton continued.

“Charlie Austin played 90 minutes on Saturday and we had to look after him, and Jordy rolled the ankle on Saturday, so I had eight or nine missing.”

Who else is in QPR’s physio room?

Luke Amos is the long-term absentee for Warburton but the midfielder is close to making a long-awaited and much-anticipated return to action having recently featured for the U23 side.

And Sam Field is another. He signed permanently in the summer after a loan spell in the second half of last season but was ruled out of the start of this campaign in the summer – he picked up a knee injury and is thought to be a few more weeks away from a return.

The 5th-placed R’s host 4th-place Coventry City on Saturday in what promises to be an entertaining one – a win or draw for QPR would see them into the international break still unbeaten.