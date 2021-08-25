Stoke City playmaker Tom Ince has revealed his desire for consistent game time after the Potters’ 2-0 victory over Doncaster Rovers on Tuesday night.

In January, Tom Ince linked up with fellow Championship side Stoke City on loan having fallen down the pecking order under Michael O’Neill.

The 29-year-old’s spell with the Hatters was disrupted by injury, but he managed seven appearances for the side.

Since return to the Potters, Ince has been an unused substitute in three Championship games, with his only appearances coming in the Carabao Cup. Now, after playing in their 2-0 win over Doncaster Rovers, Ince has spoken of his desire for game time.

As quoted by Stoke on Trent Live, Ince stated that his future remains in the hands of “the powers that be”.

He went on to state that he will continue to push hard in training and in games when given game time, insisting that he still has a lot to offer O’Neill’s Stoke City side.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“Obviously there is still a week of the window left, but we will see – whether I remain here or not is down to the powers that be.

“I am at an age now where I do need to be playing games and showing people what I can do. I just want to be playing regularly, and whether that will be here or elsewhere, that isn’t really in my thoughts.

“I am just working as hard as I can in training, trying to show myself in the best possible light when I get the opportunity to do so, like tonight, and prove to people that I am still a good player and do still have a lot to offer.”

Who stands in Ince’s way?

Tommy Smith has been O’Neill’s go-to option on the right-hand side so far this season, starting all four games so far. Smith has been in strong form too, providing three assists in the Championship so far.

Ince’s performance won’t have done him any harm in his bid to break back into O’Neill’s plans, scoring the opening goal in their win.

It will be interesting to see if the winger gets the game time he desires this season, be it with Stoke or elsewhere.