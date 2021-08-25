Peterborough United have moved to bring former Cagliari youth player Kobe Jae Chong into their U23s squad, it has been confirmed.

The Championship side haven’t just been looking to add to their senior ranks this summer, adding some fresh faces to their U23s squad as well.

While the likes of Jack Marriott, Jorge Grant, Josh Knight, Joe Tomlinson, Joel Randall, David Cornell, Oliver Norburn, Emmanuel Fernandez and Kwame Poku have all joined the senior side, midfielder Ethan Bojang has joined the U23s.

Now, it has been confirmed that Kobe Jae Chong has also linked up with their U23s.

The Posh confirmed the deal for Chong on their official club website.

After impressing in pre-season, including a performance where he netted two goals in a 3-2 win over Spalding United, the midfielder has landed a deal with the Championship side.

An interesting career to date

After spending time in West Brom and Kidderminster Harriers’ youth sides, Chong made a move to Italian side Cagliari in 2016.

Chong spent two years in the Serie A side’s youth set-up, playing 12 times for their U17s before returning to England in 2018.

Since then, Chong has been plying his trade in non-league football, spending time on the books with Solihull Moors, Banbury United, Redditch United and Sutton Coldfield Town along the way.

Now, the 20-year-old midfielder, who is eligible for both England and Malaysia, will be looking to make good on his chance with Peterborough United.