Portsmouth are not looking to bring Bristol City centre-back Taylor Moore to Fratton Park, it has been reported.

While Danny Cowley is looking to make a few more new additions before the window slams shut at the end of the month, Bristol City’s Taylor Moore is not on their radar.

Hampshire Live has stated that Portsmouth are not looking to bring Moore in on loan, who has also been linked with Wigan Athletic and Hearts.

Moore, who is 24 years old, is out of favour under Nigel Pearson, so a loan move away could be best for the centre-back.

He is yet to be named in one of the Robins’ Championship matchday squads but was handed a start in their Carabao Cup clash with Forest Green Rovers, which ended in defeat on penalties.

Moore’s loan experience

While Moore has played 60 times for Bristol City’s senior side since joining from RC Lens back in 2016, much of his game time away from Ashton Gate has come out on loan.

He has picked up experience of League One and League Two football, spending time on the books with Bury, Cheltenham Town, Southend United and Blackpool.

Looking for more additions

Despite the fact Moore isn’t on their radar, Cowley is still keen to further bolster his ranks.

As the final days of the summer window approach, another midfielder and a new striker is said to be on his radar as Pompey look to mount another push for promotion.