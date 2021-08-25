Bristol Rovers confirmed the departure of Jack Baldwin earlier today and now, his move to Scottish side Ross County has been confirmed.

Earlier today, it was confirmed by Bristol Rovers that defender Jack Baldwin’s contract had been terminated, leaving him free to seal a move away from the Memorial Stadium.

🗞️ Defender Jack Baldwin has had his contract with the club terminated, allowing him to pursue opportunities elsewhere. 🤝 We would like to extend our thanks to Jack for his efforts and wish him the best of luck in the future.#BristolRovers — Bristol Rovers (@Official_BRFC) August 25, 2021

His departure brings an end to his one-year stint with the Gas, but it hasn’t taken him long to land a new club.

As confirmed on the club’s official website, Ross County have completed a deal to bring Baldwin to Scotland.

Baldwin links up with Malky Mackay with Ross County, where he will be testing himself North of the border for the first time in his career.

The former Hartlepool United and Peterborough United defender has bags of experience in the Football League, spending much of his career in League One and League Two.

Bristol Rovers’ centre-back situation

With Connor Taylor, Alfie Kilgour, Cian Harries, Nick Anderton and Mark Hughes all available at the heart of defence, there is space for Baldwin to depart and Joey Barton to keep a decent amount of options available.

Baldwin had played in three of the Gas’ opening four League Two games, starting against Oldham Athletic and Exeter City. However, he was taken off after 45 minutes in their heavy defeat to the Grecians, bringing an end to what was his final game for the club.