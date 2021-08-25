Sunderland have offered a contract to goalkeeper Jack McIntyre following his departure from Everton, as per a report by the Sunderland Echo.

Sunderland are keen to sign the youngster after his spell on trial.

The Black Cats have lodged a deal to him and are currently waiting for him to put pen-to-paper.

McIntyre, who is 18-years-old, has played a couple of games for their Under-23s against Fulham and Burnley over recent times.

Spells at Man City and Everton

He is currently a free agent after being released by Everton at the end of last season and has been weighing up his options as a free agent.

McIntyre spent time in the academy at Manchester City before switching to the Toffees in 2017.

The Mancunian has spent the past four years on the books of the Merseyside club and has been a regular for them at various youth levels.

However, Everton decided against offering him a professional contract when his scholarship deal expired at the end of June.

McIntyre would boost Sunderland’s youth ranks and could prove to be a useful player for them in the future.

He is yet to sign the deal they have proposed to him so it is worth keeping an eye on what happens with him over the next couple of days.

The stopper played the other night against Burnley Under-23s under the ‘trialist’ name.