Barnsley have lodged a bid of £500,000 for New Zealand international Joe Bell, according to reports.

So far this summer, Barnsley have recruited four new players, with Aaron Leya Iseka, Obbi Oulare, Devante Cole and Josh Benson making their way to Oakwell.

However, as we enter the final days of the window, manager Markus Schopp isn’t looking to stop there.

Now, it has emerged from the Daily Mail that the Tykes have lodged a bid to try and bring New Zealand international Joe Bell to the Championship.

It is said that Barnsley have bid £500,000 for Bell, who currently plies his trade in Norway with Viking FK.

Barnsley have reportedly been watching over the defensive midfielder for as long as two years now and after his impressive performances for New Zealand’s Olympic team, the club have made their move to try and bring him in.

A well-travelled talent

Despite only being 22, Bristol-born, Bell has already played in New Zealand, the United States and Norway.

The midfielder spent time on the books with Wellington Phoenix, playing 34 times for their reserves before switching to the University of Virginia, where he played for the Cavaliers. Bell spent a little over two years with the Cavs before moving to Viking in January 2019.

Since joining the Norwegian club, he has laid on seven assists in 42 games, also scoring twice.

Olympic exploits

This summer, Bell featured for New Zealand’s Olympic side in Tokyo.

He played four times for the Kiwis as they made their way to the quarter-finals before being defeated by Japan.