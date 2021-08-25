Fulham are interested in Manchester United defender Phil Jones, according to a report by 90min.com.

Fulham are among a handful of Championship clubs interested in bringing in the centre-back.

Jones, who is 29-years-old, has fallen down the pecking order at Manchester United and may well head out the exit door before the end of the transfer window next Tuesday.

The England international is more likely to leave on loan than on a permanent basis.

Read: Fulham yet to agree fee for Championship midfielder

Career to date

Jones started his career at Blackburn Rovers and played 40 games for the Lancashire side as a youngster before United snapped him up in 2011 for a fee of around £16.5 million.

The centre-back has been with the Premier League giants ever since and has made 226 appearances, chipping in with six goals.

He didn’t play at all for Manchester United last season and is now potentially leaving to get more game time somewhere else, with Fulham keen on landing him.

Read: Fulham urge starlet to sign new deal

Thoughts?

Fulham have made a solid start to the Championship season under new boss Marco Silva and a couple more additions would stand them in good stead until January.

Jones needs to be playing regular football after an injury-hit past few years and could prove to be a useful addition for the Cottagers if they are able to bring him in.

Fulham are an attractive club to play for right now and are playing some good football under Silva.