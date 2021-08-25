Middlesbrough have placed a bid of €2 million for Zulte Waregem winger Jean-Luc Dompe, which has been rejected, according to RMC Sport.

Middlesbrough are actively looking to the transfer market to sign a winger or two before deadline day. Having not offered Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Marvin Johnson new contracts, and Yannick Bolasie and Neeskens Kebano returning to their parent clubs after their loan deals, the Teessiders are short in numbers out wide.

They have deployed Djed Spence and Isaiah Jones as wingers in recent weeks, but manager Neil Warnock would ideally like more experience in wide areas.

A player they have identified as a potential signing if Dompe. The Zulte Waregem flanker enjoyed a successful season last time out, scoring six and assisting a further six in 27 games. This season he has played four times and assisted two.

However, the report states that the Belgian side are prepared to sell the 26-year-old this summer, but a bid from Middlesbrough has been ‘immediately’ rejected. It is not stated as to why the offer has been turned down, although it is possible their valuation has not been met.

The player has previously been interesting Premier League duo Newcastle United and Burnley.

Thoughts

Dompe certainly fits the bill to what Middlesbrough are looking for. But to spend more than €2 million may put them off. They have Marcus Tavernier, Duncan Watmore, and Marcus Browne to come back from injury and so will be better off in the coming weeks and months.

It is potentially more beneficial to Boro to look towards the loan market or even the free agent market instead. Bolasie and Kebano were excellent after their January loan moves last season and Warnock would be wise to look to the Premier League for wingers who are surplus to requirements and available for loan again.