Ipswich Town will not be moving for Crystal Palace defender Jaroslaw Jach, as per a report by the East Anglian Daily Times.

Ipswich Town are well stocked in defence and have cooled their interest in the Premier League man.

Jach, who is 27-years-old, was linked with the Tractor Boys and Wigan Athletic in The Sun on Sunday (22.08.21, pg, 59).

Paul Cook’s side aren’t in for him though which could open the door for the Latics to swoop in.

Out-of-favour

Jach is way down the pecking order at Crystal Palace and has only made one appearance for their first-team to date.

He joined the Eagles in January 2018 from Zagłębie Lubin but has found opportunities hard to come by with the London club.

The Poland international has been loaned out to Çaykur Rizespor, Sheriff Tiraspol, Raków Częstochowa and Fortuna Sittard over recent seasons and has enjoyed plenty of game time out on loan.

Career before Palace

Jach made his name in Poland with spells at Lechia Dzierżoniów and Zagłębie Lubin before landing a move to England.

He may feel he hasn’t proven himself in this country yet and a departure could still happen before the end of the transfer window.

Wigan to make move?

Wigan have been linked over recent days and with Ipswich not pursuing a move to sign him, could Leam Richardson’s side swoop in this week?