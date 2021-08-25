Cardiff City manager Mick McCarthy is fearful of Kieffer Moore’s potential exit in the final days of the transfer window, after it was reported that Wolves were interested in the striker.

Moore, 29, scored 20 goals in the Championship for Cardiff City last season.

The Welsh international proved a huge hit with the fans but this week he’s been linked with a surprise move to Premier League side Wolves, with Football Insider crediting them with an interest in the £7million-rated forward.

Speaking to Dai Sport, McCarthy said of the possibility of Moore’s exit:

“I don’t want a bombshell dropping on my lap in the next few days.

“With all the noise that was going on about him and the fact he scored 20 goals and was one of the best strikers in the Championship, I did expect people to call.

“I just hope it doesn’t get to the last knockings of the window, which we are already at. It’ll drive me bonkers if that is the case. If anyone does come in early on and get business done, at least you can organise, regroup and plan for something else.”

Moore has netted once in his opening four Championship games so far this season. Cardiff currently sit in 6th-place of the table after a positive start under McCarthy and the stage looks set for them to challenge for promotion this season.

But Moore’s potential exit in the final days of the transfer window would undoubtedly damage their chances of doing that.

He was the linchpin of this side last season and McCarthy will be desperate for him to stay until at least January, where he’ll have more time to find a suitable replacement should Wolves or indeed any other side swoop for the striker.

It’s been a quiet month on the transfer front for all teams so far but we could see some movement in the last few days.