Barnsley loan starlet from last season Daryl Dike is on the radar of Leeds United and West Brom, according to a report by TEAMtalk.

The Orlando City striker is wanted back in England before the end of the transfer window.

Dike, who is 21-years-old, caught the eye on loan at Barnsley last season and is not short of suitors right now.

He knows West Brom boss Valerien Ismael from playing under him at Oakwell last term and they may now reunite in the Midlands. However, Premier League Leeds are also in the frame.

Did well at Barnsley

Dike made a surprise switch to Barnsley in the last January transfer window as a bit of an unknown quantity but became an instant hit with the Yorkshire side.

He scored nine goals in 22 games in all competitions for the Tykes to help them get into the Championship Play-Offs under Ismael.

Back in the USA

The youngster is back with Orlando and has recently been playing in the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup for America.

Dike caught the eye in MLS before his Barnsley move and scored eight goals in 22 games in all competitions.

He only joined the Florida-based outfit in January 2020 having previously played for Virginia Cavaliers and OKC Energy FC.

What next

West Brom and Leeds are being linked and it will be interesting to see if Dike moves back to England before the end of the window.