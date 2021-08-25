West Brom are in for Norwich City striker Jordan Hugill, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

West Brom. Loan for Jordan Hugill at Norwich. On. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) August 25, 2021

West Brom are looking to take the striker on loan to boost their attacking options.

Hugill, who is 29-years-old, only joined Norwich last year and managed four goals in all competitions last season as they were promoted to the Premier League.

He still has two years left on his contract at Carrow Road but could now be given the green light to leave for the Hawthorns having not made an appearance yet this term.

New striker targeted

The transfer window ends next Tuesday and it appears the Baggies haven’t stopped their recruitment yet.

The Midlands side have made a strong start to life under Valerien Ismael and may see Hugill as someone to add more competition and depth up top.

Hugill has scored goals in the Championship before and could prove to be a shrewd addition.

Career to date

The attacker made his name at Preston North End and spent four years on the books at Deepdale from 2014 to 2018, scoring 30 goals in 114 games.

West Ham United came calling and handed him a Premier League move three years ago. However, his time with the Hammers didn’t work out and he was loaned to Middlesbrough and QPR.

Norwich signed him on a permanent basis last year and he was a regular for Daniel Farke’s side last term but could now be on his way to West Brom.