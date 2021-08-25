Swansea City cruised into the Third Round of the Carabao Cup last night, with a 4-1 win at home to Plymouth Argyle.

A goal from Daniel Williams and three from Morgan Whittaker secured a fine win for Russell Martin’s side in the Carabao Cup last night, against League One side Plymouth Argyle.

For Whittaker, it was a first start in four after some uncertainty surrounding his future after reports claimed that he could be heading out on loan this month.

But the Englishman netted three goals last night, becoming the first Swans player to do so since Scott Sinclair in 2011.

He endured a mixed half-season last time round after joining from Derby county – he scored once in his 12 Championship outings and is yet to get off the mark in three league appearances so far this campaign.

But he put on a show last night – see what these Swansea City fans had to say on his performance v Plymouth: