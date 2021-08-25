Swansea City cruised into the Third Round of the Carabao Cup last night, with a 4-1 win at home to Plymouth Argyle.

A goal from Daniel Williams and three from Morgan Whittaker secured a fine win for Russell Martin’s side in the Carabao Cup last night, against League One side Plymouth Argyle.

For Whittaker, it was a first start in four after some uncertainty surrounding his future after reports claimed that he could be heading out on loan this month.

But the Englishman netted three goals last night, becoming the first Swans player to do so since Scott Sinclair in 2011.

He endured a mixed half-season last time round after joining from Derby county – he scored once in his 12 Championship outings and is yet to get off the mark in three league appearances so far this campaign.

But he put on a show last night – see what these Swansea City fans had to say on his performance v Plymouth:

He is a bad man that Morgan Whittaker! Two goals and a point to be made. He can fit in the system and can bag goals. Go on then! Swansea lead 3-1 #Statesidejacks #swans #globalswans — Stateside Jacks (@StatesideJacks) August 24, 2021

Whittaker again 👏🏼👏🏼. Love to see him get more minutes for us #Swans — David (@Swans_Dave) August 24, 2021

I’ve had Whittaker in my recent lineups and said previously I’d be surprised if he was sent out on loan. He looks a major threat when he plays and deserves his opportunity in the league over Cullen. Doing his chances the world of good tonight #swans 🦢 — SwansTalk (@swans_talk) August 24, 2021

Surely Whittaker has played himself out of a loan now #Swans — Craig Davies (@OfficialRTC) August 24, 2021

Definitely could not see that scoreline after Plymouth equalised. Fair play to the players who responded excellently after that went in. What a performance from Whittaker, absolutely quality. Definitely is pushing for a start on Saturday after that. Onto the next round! #Swans — Rhys (@SCFC_Rhys2) August 24, 2021