Birmingham City lost 2-0 against Championship rivals Fulham in the Second Round of the Carabao Cup tonight.

Marco Silva took his firing Fulham side to St Andrew’s last night, to face a Birmingham City side who’ve started the new season positively under Lee Bowyer.

But the Blues would conceded a goal in either half to eventually lose 2-0 to the Championship table-toppers, with Bowyer fielding a number of younger players.

One of those was Marcel Oakley – the 18-year-old played in the right-wing back position and thoroughly impressed by all accounts, having featured and scored in the First Round win over Colchester United earlier in the month.

He looks a real talent and could soon make his league debut for Birmingham City – see what these Blues fans had to say on Twitter about his performance v Fulham last night:

Been really impressed with Marcel Oakley in these two cup games 👏🙌 Hopefully he continues to perform well in the academy and then we can see more of him in the first team later down the line 💪💙#KRO #BCFC 🔵⚪️ — Tom Oxland (@T_oxland276) August 24, 2021

GK returns after hospitalisation, 2 debuts in defence, Oakley 2nd app, Graham 2nd app, McGree just back from olympics, Castillo 2nd app vs a very strong Fulham side. Not disgraced, time in the legs for squad players, rest for most of 1st team. Not going to get upset at that #bcfc — Badgers Back (@badgers_back) August 25, 2021

I thought McGree was anonymous, except for his miss. But, Sanderson and Oakley really shone throughout and Graham was superb in first 45 too. Chang had a decent battling cameo too. #BCFC — Scott Jinks (@ScottieJinks) August 24, 2021

The young lads did really wellSanderson looked good , Oakley was outstanding again #bcfc #kro — Jason Perry (@JasonPezza71) August 24, 2021

Sanderson and Sunjjc excellent. Oakley did well. Aneke, Roberts alright – Castillo and Graham looked poor compared to v Colchester. #BCFC — Brad Smith (@BrummieBrad) August 24, 2021