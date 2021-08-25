Birmingham City lost 2-0 against Championship rivals Fulham in the Second Round of the Carabao Cup tonight.

Marco Silva took his firing Fulham side to St Andrew’s last night, to face a Birmingham City side who’ve started the new season positively under Lee Bowyer.

But the Blues would conceded a goal in either half to eventually lose 2-0 to the Championship table-toppers, with Bowyer fielding a number of younger players.

One of those was Marcel Oakley – the 18-year-old played in the right-wing back position and thoroughly impressed by all accounts, having featured and scored in the First Round win over Colchester United earlier in the month.

He looks a real talent and could soon make his league debut for Birmingham City – see what these Blues fans had to say on Twitter about his performance v Fulham last night: