Nottingham Forest are being linked with Antalyaspor’s Paul Mukairu.

Mukairu, 21, is being linked with a move to Nottingham Forest with overseas outlet Nexus Sport saying that a deal should be announced ‘shortly’.

The Nigerian midfielder spent last season on loan with Belgian side Anderlecht where he featured 25 times in the league, scoring twice and assisting as many.

He initially broke into the Antalyaspor first-team during the 2019/20 season where he featured 24 times in the Turkish top flight, scoring three goals and grabbing one assist.

Mukairu looks a tricky player with a quick turn of acceleration – he seems a similar type of player to Alex Mighten in that way, though how Mukairu might adapt to the English game is another question.

See him in action during his breakthrough 2019/20 season below: