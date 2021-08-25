Wigan Athletic chairman Talal Al Hammad was delighted with their triumph over Bolton Wanderers in the Carabao Cup last night.

He took to Twitter to send the following message to supporters (see tweet below).

We are WIGAN ATHLETIC 🔵⚪#BELIEVE #wafc — Talal Al Hammad | طلال الحماد (@Talalalhammad32) August 24, 2021

Wigan saw off their North West rivals on penalties after a 0-0 draw.

Leam Richardson’s side have now booked their place in the next round of the cup and will be excited for the draw this evening.

Stalemate

Nothing could separate the two sides after 90 minutes in what was an even game.

The match was watched by a decent crowd at the DW Stadium, with 4,700 making the short trip from Bolton for the game.

Wigan beat Hull City on penalties in the first round and did the same again last night.

Exciting times

These are exciting times to be a Latics’ fans and they have made a strong start to the new season.

They have won two and drawn one out of their last three games since losing to Sunderland on the opening day.



More signings on way?

Wigan’s squad is still light in some areas and Richardson that he is keen to bring in some more signings, as per a report by Wigan Today.

It has been a summer of transition for the League One side and they haven’t stopped their recruitment just yet.

The transfer window ends next Tuesday.