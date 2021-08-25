The English Football League have received ‘further information’ from Derby County after the deadline to submit their revised accounts was pushed back.

Derby County were initially told to submit accounts from the 2015/16, 2016/17 and 2017/18 seasons by August 18th. After some more back and forth with the EFL though, this date was pushed back to yesterday – August 24th – and the EFL has since confirmed that they’ve received some necessary documents from the Rams, though it’s unclear whether they have all the required information at this point.

As quoted by Derbyshire Live, an EFL statement read:

“As per the League’s statement of 17 August 2021, Derby County were given until today, Tuesday 24 August, to submit revised and restated accounts for the years ended 30 June 2016, 30 June 2017, and 30 June 2018 to the EFL.

“This followed the prior publication of the written reasons relating to an Independent Disciplinary Commission’s sanction verdict in respect of earlier proceedings between the League and the Club.

“Further information was filed ahead of today’s deadline, and this is currently under review by the EFL Executive. Until this process has been concluded, there will be no further comment on the matter.”

It comes after the EFL chose not to appeal an independent decision to fine Derby County £100,000 for the previous mis-reporting of their accounts, which could’ve seen them belatedly relegated into League One this summer.

Instead, as well as the fine, Derby County were ordered to re-submit their accounts from 2015 to 2019 for further inspection.

So further information has been provided by Derby County but The Sun’s Alan Nixon, who’s been right in the heart of Derby’s dramas all year-round, says there’s ‘no sign of accounts’ – he tweeted last night:

Derby. So information provided … but no sign of accounts. 😳😳 — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) August 24, 2021

So this would mean that Derby County and owner Mel Morris have once again failed to submit their accounts on time and instead have submitted this ‘further information’, whatever that might be.

It’s a fine line that Morris and co are running at derby County, with three-point suspended penalty still hanging over their heads too.

What does this mean on the transfer front?

As per Derbyshire Live, the Rams are still operating under the same transfer restrictions as before – they can only sign free agents on one-year deals and on limited wages, or players on half-season loan deals.