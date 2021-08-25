Watford striker Andre Gray has been exiled by new manager Xisco Munoz, having been linked with a loan move to the Championship.

A host of teams have been linked with Gray, including the likes of QPR, Middlesbrough and Birmingham City.

But the Jamaican international – who earns a reported £70,000-a-week – is going to find securing a loan move difficult this month as his hefty wages prove a stumbling block.

Daily Express report that Gray’s ‘considerable pay packet’ is deterring the linked Championship clubs from making a move for the striker and with less than a week left of the transfer window, a temporary move away from Vicarage Road is starting to look unlikely.

A year in the doldrums?

Gray has a year left on his Watford deal. Earning as much as he does, it wouldn’t be surprising at all if he was happy to sit on the sidelines all season and cash in his pay packet – which he is obviously entitled to do.

But it seems highly unlikely that Watford will extend his deal, or extend his stay on the same pay at least. Following this season he could be on the move after what would be a difficult five-year stint with the Hornets and where he could end up afterwards is anyone’s guess.

He’s proved prolific in the past for the likes of Luton Town, Brentford and Burnley and here’s plenty of managers out there who know that – Mark Warburton being one, with the QPR boss having managed Gray at Brentford.

He’s obviously a player with ability but whether he still has it in him, and whether anyone will take a chance on him is another story.