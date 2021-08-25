Rotherham United striker Michael Smith is expected to move up to the Championship before the transfer deadline, according to journalist Darren Witcoop on Twitter (see tweet below).

Expect all three strikers – Norwich’s Jordan Hugill, Watford’s Andre Gray and Rotherham’s Michael Smith to move to the Championship before next week’s transfer deadline. Interest growing. — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) August 24, 2021

Rotherham United are facing a battle to keep hold of the attacker between now and the end of the window next Tuesday.

Smith, who is 29-years-old, has a year left on his contract at the New York Stadium.

He has been involved in all of the Millers’ games so far this season and has chipped in with a single goal.

Important player

Smith is a key player for Rotherham and they will not want to lose him so late in the window.

He has been on the books of the Yorkshire outfit since January 2018 and has since managed to bag 36 goals in 161 games for them in all competitions.

Life before the Millers

The North East-born striker started his career at Darlington before moving down south as a youngster when Charlton Athletic snapped him up.

He went on to have further spells at Swindon Town and Portsmouth before moving back up north to join Bury in 2017.

However, he spent just a matter of months with the Shakers before Rotherham came calling.

What now?

Smith has found a home with Paul Warne’s side but reporter Witcoop suggests he could be moving on soon.

The Millers will be hoping this isn’t the case and that they are able to retain his services beyond the deadline.