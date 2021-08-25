Ipswich Town winger Armando Dobra is being eyed by AFC Wimbledon, Leyton Orient and Salford City.

Ipswich Town’s youngster is a wanted man between now and the end of the transfer window, as per a report by the East Anglian Daily Times.

Dobra, who is 20-years-old, could be given the green light to head out on loan to gain some experience.

He is not short of suitors in both League One and League Two with Wimbledon, Orient and Salford believed to be keen.

Involved this season

Dobra has been involved under Paul Cook this season and has made three appearances in all competitions.

However, the East Anglian Daily Times suggest they may allow him to leave on a deal until January.

Career to date

The Albania youth international joined Ipswich in 2017 and signed his first professional contract a couple of years later.

He was a key player for their youth sides before he was handed his first-team debut against Luton Town in the League Cup in August 2019, a game in which he scored in.

Dobra has since made 30 appearances in all competitions for the Tractor Boys, chipping in with two goals.

Loan move on the cards

A loan would give him a chance to get regular football under his belt and show what he can do.

Dobra is still seen as one for the future at Portman Road and it will be interesting what develops with this over the next few days.