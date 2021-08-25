Blackpool have lodged an offer for former Bolton Wanderers midfielder Josh Vela from Shrewsbury Town.

Blackpool have submitted a £300,000 bid for the League One man, as reported by Football Insider.

Vela, who is 27-years-old, is out of contract at the end of this season (next June).

The Tangerines are hoping to persuade Shrewsbury into selling him before the end of the transfer window next week.

What would he add to Blackpool side’s?

Vela has Championship experience and would offer the Seasiders more competition and depth in the middle of the park.

Neil Critchley could see him as someone to add more options to his midfield department for what is a long season in the second tier.

Will Shrewsbury sell?

He is a key player for Steve Cotterill’s side and it is likely that they would only cash in on him if the offer was right.

Vela joined the Shrews in January 2020 from Hibernian and has since become a key player, making 57 appearances in all competitions.

Career to date

The Salford-born midfielder rose up through the academy at Bolton Wanderers and went on to become a regular for the North West side.

He made three appearances for the Trotters in the Premier League during the 2011/12 season as a youngster before going on to play 182 games in total, chipping in with 13 goals.

Vela left Bolton after their relegation from the Championship in 2019 but is wanted back there now by Blackpool.