Blackburn Rovers ‘might’ go back in for free agent Kean Bryan, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Might go back to him but don’t seem 100 pc convinced https://t.co/3yRkAl05D1 — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) August 24, 2021

Blackburn Rovers have been linked with a move for the defender over recent times.

Nixon claims he could still be seen as a potential addition for Tony Mowbray’s side before the end of the transfer window.

However, he also adds that the Championship don’t seem 100% convinced at this moment in time. He said last week that Middlesbrough were also interested.

Weighing up his options

Bryan, who is 24-years-old, is a free agent with his contract at Sheffield United expiring at the end of June.

He will be currently weighing up his options as he looks to find a new challenge.

Bryan made 15 appearances in all competitions for the Blades last season as they were relegated from the Premier League.

Career to date

The defender started out at Manchester City and rose up through the academy there.

However, he never made a senior appearance for the North-West giants and was shipped out on loan to Bury and Oldham as a youngster to gain experience.

The ex-England youth international signed for Sheffield United in 2018 but initially struggled for game time.

He was loaned out to Bolton Wanderers for part of campaign before the last one before returning to his parent club.

He got more opportunities last term but has now left the Yorkshire side.

What next

Blackburn ‘might’ turn to him before the end of the window next Tuesday and this is one to keep an eye on.