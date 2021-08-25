Charlton Athletic face a race against the clock to bring in some more players.

Charlton Athletic boss Nigel Adkins has made it clear that the squad needs strengthening before the end of the month.

The transfer window ends next Tuesday and it still appears to be quiet at the Valley at this moment in time.

The London club have less than a week now to bring in the additions they need to get their season on track.

Quotes

Speaking after their 2-0 home defeat to Wigan Athletic last time out, Charlton boss Adkins said, as per London News Online: “There have been things going on behind the scenes. We’ve got to make sure the budget that is being worked to, we can utilise it as best we can to help the group.”

He added: “We’ve got to help the group. It’s a young group, with a couple of good senior players in there, but we need to help the group because that’s important.”

What do they need?

Charlton need more depth in their squad and giving young players a chance is a good thing but you can’t always rely on them in a 46+ game season.

Another goalkeeper could be on the agenda to compete with Craig MacGillivray, whilst more options are needed in attack and on the wing in my opinion.

Poor start

The Addicks have picked up just a single point from their opening four games in the league and have lost their past three matches.

This weekend at home to Crewe Alexandra is a good opportunity to pick up their first win of the campaign but the club need to sign more players beforehand to give their fans a boost.

Charlton have until next Tuesday to lure in the reinforcements they require.