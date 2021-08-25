Wigan Athletic won on penalties against Bolton Wanderers in the Second Round of the Carabao Cup following a goalless 90 minutes last night.

The Latics hosted Ian Evatt’s Bolton side in what was a great encounter with a great atmosphere at the DW Stadium.

Both sides made a hefty number of changes going into the game, with both wanting key players rested for their upcoming league fixtures.

It was an entertaining 90 minutes with both sides playing enjoyable football, however neither were able to break the deadlock.

Nathan Delfouneso went on to miss the deciding penalty, sending Wigan into the draw for the Third Round.

Club captain Jamie Jones was the stand-out performer from the game. Jones made a few key saves in the match, scored a penalty and saved one too.

Jones has really captured the fans hearts after doing so much for the fans during the administration period – here’s what Wigan Athletic fans had to say about the 32-year-old: