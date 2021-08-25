Wigan Athletic won on penalties against Bolton Wanderers in the Second Round of the Carabao Cup following a goalless 90 minutes last night.

The Latics hosted Ian Evatt’s Bolton side in what was a great encounter with a great atmosphere at the DW Stadium.

Both sides made a hefty number of changes going into the game, with both wanting key players rested for their upcoming league fixtures.

It was an entertaining 90 minutes with both sides playing enjoyable football, however neither were able to break the deadlock.

Nathan Delfouneso went on to miss the deciding penalty, sending Wigan into the draw for the Third Round.

Club captain Jamie Jones was the stand-out performer from the game. Jones made a few key saves in the match, scored a penalty and saved one too.

Jones has really captured the fans hearts after doing so much for the fans during the administration period – here’s what Wigan Athletic fans had to say about the 32-year-old:

Jimmy Mc giving it the biggun at full time is what i went to see tonight. Imagine supporting anyone else 💙 Jamie Jones is a club legend, pass it on #wafc — @Derscraig (@thickasrook) August 24, 2021

Pleasing win tonight against the noisy neighbours. Thought we were the better team over the 90 minutes despite seven changes & showed great character to win the penalty shootout. Jamie Jones was the hero for me, he just walloped his pen and made a super save #wafc — Ian Aspinall (@IanHAspinall) August 24, 2021

Jamie Jones, League cup hero like Mike Pollitt. — Steve Horsfield (@SteveHorsfield5) August 24, 2021

Bolton with a huge following to watch a Jamie Jones masterclass. Tears in my eyes. Up them Ticsss. #wafc pic.twitter.com/L2PzxHIxoa — JamesSaintLatic (@JamesSaintLatic) August 24, 2021

JAMIE JONES MY HERO — Jordan McNicholas (@Jordanwafc7) August 24, 2021