Sunderland defeated Championship side Blackpool 3-2 last night to progress to the Third Round of the Carabao Cup.

In a game enriched by an amazing atmosphere, an end-to-end affair saw the Black Cats snatch a late win after the Tangerines were convinced they’d managed to take it to penalties.

Frederick Alves and Niall Huggins made their debut for the visitors whilst Nathan Broadhead got his first start in a Sunderland shirt.

But whether it was academy product Anthony Patterson’s point blank save, Dan Neil’s assist, Jack Diamond’s inch-perfect cross or Eliot Embleton’s dancing feet in the build up to the winner, none of their performances come close to that of star man Aiden O’Brien who netted three times to sink the Seasiders.

Here’s what Wearsiders on Twitter had to say about O’Brien’s Man of the Match performance: