Sunderland defeated Championship side Blackpool 3-2 last night to progress to the Third Round of the Carabao Cup.

In a game enriched by an amazing atmosphere, an end-to-end affair saw the Black Cats snatch a late win after the Tangerines were convinced they’d managed to take it to penalties.

Frederick Alves and Niall Huggins made their debut for the visitors whilst Nathan Broadhead got his first start in a Sunderland shirt.

But whether it was academy product Anthony Patterson’s point blank save, Dan Neil’s assist, Jack Diamond’s inch-perfect cross or Eliot Embleton’s dancing feet in the build up to the winner, none of their performances come close to that of star man Aiden O’Brien who netted three times to sink the Seasiders.

Here’s what Wearsiders on Twitter had to say about O’Brien’s Man of the Match performance:

I tell you what thought, if, and a huge if, obrien can discover some form and chip in with goals more often, he could be the difference! #SAFC — Alex (@SPEZIAL73) August 24, 2021

Surely obrien has to play a part on Saturday #safc — liam maddison (@lmaddo_17) August 24, 2021

I said it for a while now O’Brien deserves more credit than he gets. #SAFC — GILESY (@GILESY1973) August 24, 2021

Nice problem to have for LJ to have O’Brien back performing again.

Headaches like this are nice to have for any manager. Players like him knocking on the managers door wanting to play can only be good for us and scoring goals again only benefits us.#SAFC — E-Sunderland (@e_sunderland) August 24, 2021

Over the moon for O'Brien. Deserves that for all his unrewarded hard work. #SAFC — John Watson 💙 (@FreeborneJW2) August 24, 2021

Massive confidence boost for the team there, especially O'Brien! Held on and responded brilliantly twice when conceding. #SAFC — Kieran Regan (@KieranRegan99) August 24, 2021