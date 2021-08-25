After a stellar start to the season has seen the Blues remain unbeaten in the league, it may seem harsh to identify areas of weakness within the current Portsmouth squad.

However, the typical League One season is often an arduous, physical slog, and depth is essential for any side hoping to find themselves at the right end of the table come May.

And Danny Cowley has himself admitted that he is still in the market for fresh faces before the transfer window slams shut in less than a weeks time , but where should the Pompey boss focus his attentions?

We’ve identified two key areas that the south coast outfit need to bolster if they are to finally escape the all too familiar clutches of playoff failure this season.

Centre-back

It may seem like a bizarre choice considering the Blues have four consecutive League One clean-sheets, but this is an area that has cause for concern.

Sean Raggett and Clark Robertson have formed a rock solid partnership in the opening few matches, and new signing Connor Ogilvie has also looked comfortable when drafted in to safeguard the Pompey net.

But with Ogilvie signed as a left-back, the ostracised Paul Downing is the only natural cover that Cowley has to call upon should either of his starting defensive stalwarts pick up an injury.

Attacking midfield

If there was such thing as a bogey position, then this would be it for Portsmouth.

Fans have been crying out for a natural ‘number 10’ for years now, and although new loan signing Gassan Ahadme is more of a natural striker, his pre-season linkup with John Marquis gave some early promise that the spot had finally been filled.

Butt the pair haven’t quite found their rhythm yet, and aside from Marcus Harness, none of Portsmouth’s other attacking options are at their best in the central role behind the striker in a 4-2-3-1 setup.

This yet again leaves Danny Cowley with the difficult task of finding a technically gifted playmaker on either a free-transfer or a loan deal.