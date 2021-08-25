Sunderland reached the League One play-offs last season but went out of the knock-out phase at the first hurdle.

Sunderland fans must be hoping that this season is going to be the one where they begin the climb back up the leagues.

The Wearside outfit have a new owner in place, the 24-year-old billionaire heir Kyril Louis-Dreyfus. Back with his financial punch, many are tipping them to be in the promotion hunt again.

Last night it was the welcome distraction of the Carabao Cup. Sunderland were tasked with a trip to the west coast to play Blackpool.

It was a hard-fought, topsy-turvy affair at Bloomfield Road against a determined Tangerines outfit.

In the end, an Aiden O’Brien hat-trick (12′, 57′, 91′) was enough to see the Wearsiders through in a 3-2 win, Blackpool’s goals coming from Shayne Lavery (9′) and Josh Bowler (88′).

Here are three Sunderland players who stood out from the rest in the hard-fought battle against Blackpool.

Aiden O’Brien – WhoScored rating 9.17

In fairness, a hat-trick is always going to put you in the top spot in the ratings in most games. That was the case here.

Those three goals came from four shots that he fashioned for himself in a display that certainly caught the eye.

He was also a threat with his passing as well, completing 25 of 33 attempts, one of these being a pass setting up a chance for a teammate.

Sunderland are due to face Wycombe at the Stadium of Light this Saturday. Black Cats fans will be hoping that there is carry-over from the Cup to the league.

Jack Diamond – WhoScored rating 7.83

On the opposite side of an attacking three to O’Brien, Diamond was another Black Cat who sparkled.

Like O’Brien, he was a constant threat to Blackpool with his willingness to take men on. He won three of the five dribbles he attempted against the Tangerines.

He also made both his tackle attempts and won three of his five contested headed balls.

On top of that, he also assisted in one of O’Brien’s hat-trick goals – the 91st-minute matchwinner.

Niall Huggins – WhoScored rating 7.10

20-year-old Huggins has just made the switch from Leeds United in a somewhat surprise move to Sunderland.

Tonight was his first appearance for the Black Cats and he impressed on the right-hand side of a back four.

He was accurate in his passing, making 36 of his 40 (90% accuracy) pass attempts with one key pass setting up a teammate chance.

He wasn’t successful with either of his tackle attempts but he made two clearances and a game-leading six interceptions. These helped to break up Blackpool’s attacks.

A solid debut and one that gives Huggins a lot to build on over the rest of Sunderland’s League One campaign.

Data derived from Blackpool vs Sunderland match page on WhoScored