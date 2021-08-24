Sheffield United are having once again to face the culture shock of the Championship after Premier League relegation.

Sheffield United fans are having to watch the Blades struggling at the bottom end of the Championship table at the moment.

The season is only four games old but the struggles the South Yorkshire side face are very real.

Yesterday evening was a welcome distraction for the Blades’ faithful with their side being in Carabao Cup action against fellow Championship side Derby County.

It was game won by the Blades in a come-from-behind victory after Louis Sibley (44′) gave the Rams the lead. Second-half goals from Luke Freeman (53′) and veteran striker Billy Sharp (76′) saw Slavisa Jokanovic’s side through to the third round.

Here are three Sheffield United players who impressed in the Blades’ comeback win.

David McGoldrick – WhoScored rating 7.46

Veteran midfielder McGoldrick gathered in the highest rating of any Sheffield United player on the night.

He was accurate (75%) with 15 of his 20 passes, one of these being a key pass setting up a chance for a teammate.

He was a handful for the Derby midfield, completing all four of his dribbles as the Rams struggled to contain him.

His commanding presence in the centre of the park also saw him win all three of his headed contests as well as making three interceptions.

Jayden Bogle – WhoScored rating 7.33

Playing on the right side of a middle five, 21-year-old Bogle stood out as one of Sheffield United’s best players.

He completed 21 of his 23 passes (91% accuracy), thus highlighting his tidy approach to the game. One of these passes was a key pass, meaning that he created a chance for a teammate.

He was less than tidy with his dribbling where he completed just two of his six attempts.

However, he kept the Blades on the front foot as they pushed in the second half.

Kyron Gordon – WhoScored rating 7.23

19-year-old Gordon made the step up to the first team for tonight’s game against Derby County.

He acquitted himself well and was busy on – seeing a lot (4.6%) of the game’s possession.

Defensively, he held his ground at right-back. He completed the only tackle he was called on to make. He also added two clearances and two interceptions to his match total.

It will have been the kind of performance that might give Jokanovic pause for thought when he is selecting his side for the next round.

Data derived from Sheffield United vs Derby County match on WhoScored